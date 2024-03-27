Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chalet Hotels gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 780.76/share

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Chalet Hotels rose 1.35% to Rs 872.90 after the company's board approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 780.76 per share.
The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The floor price of Rs 780.76 is at a discount of 9.35% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 861.30 on the BSE.
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed in relation to the issue.
Chalet Hotels is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of high-end hotels in key metro cities in India. CHL portfolio comprises of seven operating hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence, which are situated across the markets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.
The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 70.62 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 102.34 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 373.67 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 29% year on year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Wockhardt gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 544.02/share

Macrotech Developers gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1,129.48/share

Chalet Hotels acquires 158-room Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, NCR

Union Bank jumps on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 142.78/share

Angel One spurts on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 2,555.01/share

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Singapore Market ends 0.6% up

Hong Kong Market falls 1.36%

China Market falls amid funds outflow woes

Australia Market closes green after inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon