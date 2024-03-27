Angel One spurts on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 2,555.01/share

Angel One jumped 5.26% to Rs 2,871.05 after the stockbroker announced that its board approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 2,555.01 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

The floor price of Rs 2,555.01 is at a discount of 6.33% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 2727.60 on the BSE.

The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed in relation to the issue.

The company has also informed that a meeting of the securities issuance committee is scheduled to be held on Monday, 1 April 2024 to consider the issue price of the equity shares.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage companys consolidated net profit grew by 14.2% to Rs 260.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 228 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 39.6% YoY basis to Rs 1060.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News