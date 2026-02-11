Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 5898.26 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 9.73% to Rs 586.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 5898.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4918.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5898.264918.06 20 OPM %13.9115.82 -PBDT855.82865.55 -1 PBT768.04782.52 -2 NP586.41534.42 10

Feb 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

