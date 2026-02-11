Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 5898.26 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 9.73% to Rs 586.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 5898.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4918.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5898.264918.0613.9115.82855.82865.55768.04782.52586.41534.42

