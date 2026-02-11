Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 52.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 44.80% to Rs 156.78 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 52.67% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 156.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales156.78108.27 45 OPM %23.0221.68 -PBDT35.0021.51 63 PBT32.0019.51 64 NP23.1615.17 53
