Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 52.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.80% to Rs 156.78 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 52.67% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 156.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.156.78108.2723.0221.6835.0021.5132.0019.5123.1615.17

