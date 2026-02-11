India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 1102.40 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 18.94% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1102.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 975.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1102.40975.20 13 OPM %15.9212.68 -PBDT132.6698.89 34 PBT91.4471.42 28 NP67.5756.81 19
