India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of India Glycols rose 18.94% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1102.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 975.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1102.40975.2015.9212.68132.6698.8991.4471.4267.5756.81

