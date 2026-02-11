Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 6477.40 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 34.92% to Rs 502.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 6477.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5526.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6477.405526.9014.9013.78920.40720.80701.20536.20502.30372.30

