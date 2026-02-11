Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 6477.40 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 34.92% to Rs 502.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 6477.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5526.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6477.405526.90 17 OPM %14.9013.78 -PBDT920.40720.80 28 PBT701.20536.20 31 NP502.30372.30 35
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST