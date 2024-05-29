Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1545.45% to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 1675.00% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.040.060.170.213875.00-116.672947.06-233.331.940.206.220.471.940.206.210.462.130.125.430.33