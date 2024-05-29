Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 24.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 45.01 crore
Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 24.93% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.80% to Rs 8.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 133.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.0138.30 18 133.42124.26 7 OPM %17.3119.50 -18.4416.24 - PBDT6.476.51 -1 19.6818.86 4 PBT3.824.64 -18 10.9111.70 -7 NP2.803.73 -25 8.278.97 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 236.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of South West Pinnacle Exploration recommends 1st interim dividend

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 57.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Selan Exploration signs agreement to acquire 50% participating interest in Cambay Field

Energy stocks edge lower

SJVN consolidated net profit rises 254.91% in the March 2024 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Thacker &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 163.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Global Offshore Services consolidated net profit declines 91.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon