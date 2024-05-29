Business Standard
Frontier Capital standalone net profit declines 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of Frontier Capital declined 92.11% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 0.240.31 -23 OPM %33.33-112.50 -41.67-61.29 - PBDT0.030.34 -91 0.110.24 -54 PBT0.030.34 -91 0.110.24 -54 NP0.030.38 -92 0.110.28 -61
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

