Business Standard
Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 59.67 crore
Net loss of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 59.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 255.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.6758.83 1 255.58252.72 1 OPM %-1.111.36 -1.311.53 - PBDT-0.730.66 PL 3.263.76 -13 PBT-1.380.03 PL 0.711.19 -40 NP-1.000.07 PL 0.520.91 -43
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

