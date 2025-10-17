Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 73.04 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 4.92% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 73.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales73.0475.03 -3 OPM %14.6110.54 -PBDT10.939.60 14 PBT9.619.08 6 NP7.256.91 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the September 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon