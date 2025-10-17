Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 31.23 croreNet profit of Prime Securities declined 19.94% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.2329.83 5 OPM %19.9861.11 -PBDT6.0618.21 -67 PBT5.3117.90 -70 NP13.7717.20 -20
