Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.29% to Rs 252.37 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty rose 41.41% to Rs 48.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.29% to Rs 252.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 169.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales252.37169.05 49 OPM %30.8422.08 -PBDT68.4340.42 69 PBT64.8236.79 76 NP48.9734.63 41
