Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 53.71 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 9.16% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.7152.60 2 OPM %12.7716.18 -PBDT10.7211.08 -3 PBT7.958.53 -7 NP5.756.33 -9
