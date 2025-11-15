Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.31% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Mahaveer Infoway declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.31% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.671.02 -34 OPM %8.9621.57 -PBDT0.060.19 -68 PBT0.030.16 -81 NP0.030.16 -81
