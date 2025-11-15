Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 616.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.15% to Rs 3.06 croreNet profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 616.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.15% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.068.78 -65 OPM %14.7127.11 -PBDT0.440.07 529 PBT0.430.06 617 NP0.430.06 617
