Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 166.15 croreNet profit of Manomay Tex India rose 16.28% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 166.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales166.15176.50 -6 OPM %13.6013.13 -PBDT14.7514.16 4 PBT7.456.41 16 NP5.574.79 16
