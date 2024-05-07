Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 41.23% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 78.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 24.32% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.5420.0178.4795.1514.1325.5416.8322.542.844.8213.7221.692.294.2511.4319.652.212.928.4414.36