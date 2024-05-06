Chemcrux Enterprises standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 18.54 croreNet profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 24.32% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.23% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 78.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
