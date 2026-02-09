Chemplast Sanmar reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 504.34 crore

Net Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 56.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 504.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 585.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.504.34585.92-2.832.49-37.66-2.40-76.73-37.39-56.50-29.75

