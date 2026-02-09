Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Visesh Infotecnics reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.11 -45 OPM %-616.67-309.09 -PBDT-0.37-0.33 -12 PBT-1.03-0.99 -4 NP-0.87-0.84 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 66.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 66.90% in the December 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 8.93% in the December 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 8.93% in the December 2025 quarter

KSH International standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the December 2025 quarter

KSH International standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 405.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 405.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance