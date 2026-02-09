KSH International standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 58.52% to Rs 817.77 croreNet profit of KSH International declined 9.33% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.52% to Rs 817.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 515.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales817.77515.88 59 OPM %6.047.79 -PBDT39.8337.43 6 PBT32.8032.78 0 NP23.3325.73 -9
