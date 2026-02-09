SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 8.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 8.93% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.2612.4823.2128.614.054.133.613.752.652.91

