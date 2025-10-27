Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 719.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 719.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 16327.34 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 719.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 633.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 16327.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12086.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16327.3412086.40 35 OPM %7.01-5.58 -PBDT1133.64-708.09 LP PBT981.93-861.57 LP NP719.19-633.69 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

