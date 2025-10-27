Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2025.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd spiked 15.94% to Rs 1044.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2025 shares in the past one month.

 

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 8.94% to Rs 10.48. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1064.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 696.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd surged 7.71% to Rs 351.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45240 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd advanced 6.40% to Rs 4729.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3329 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd added 6.27% to Rs 1315.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

