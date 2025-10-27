Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garuda Construction clocks PAT of Rs 27.12 crore in Q2

Garuda Construction clocks PAT of Rs 27.12 crore in Q2

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Garuda Construction and Engineering has reported 2.7x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.12 crore on 2.5 times increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 82.16 crore, up 144.4% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 36.27 crore, up by 164.9% from Rs 13.69 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue are lower by 3.1% and 6.9%, respectively.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specialises in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

 

The scrip fell 2.89% to currently trade at Rs 211.55 on the BSE.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RBI issues draft Capital Market Exposure Directions

Dow Soars 472 Points as Cooling Inflation Boosts Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Tejas Networks rises on winning PowerTel project

PTC Industries gains on securing significant purchase order from DRDO's GTRE

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

