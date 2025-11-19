Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark edges up 0.18%

China benchmark edges up 0.18%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, failing to hold onto early gains after a three-day sell-off as investors awaited Nvidia earnings, the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting held on October 28-, and the delayed September jobs report.

The dollar index managed to hold ground amid fading hopes of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Gold ticked higher as risk-off mood in financial markets helped buoy safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Oil prices fell on oversupply worries after industry data showed higher crude inventories in the United States.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.18 percent to 3,946.74 as China successfully raised 4 billion euros in a bond sale that attracted record demand.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.38 percent to 25,830.65, slipping for a fourth day running amid lingering concerns about artificial intelligence valuations and a deepening dispute between China and Japan.

Xiaomi plunged 4.8 percent after it warned of higher smartphone prices to due to surging memory chip costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 1.45 times

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 1.45 times

Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon