China benchmark edges up 0.18%

The dollar index managed to hold ground amid fading hopes of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.
Gold ticked higher as risk-off mood in financial markets helped buoy safe-haven demand for the precious metal.
Oil prices fell on oversupply worries after industry data showed higher crude inventories in the United States.
China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.18 percent to 3,946.74 as China successfully raised 4 billion euros in a bond sale that attracted record demand.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.38 percent to 25,830.65, slipping for a fourth day running amid lingering concerns about artificial intelligence valuations and a deepening dispute between China and Japan.
Xiaomi plunged 4.8 percent after it warned of higher smartphone prices to due to surging memory chip costs.
