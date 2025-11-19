Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Skipper announced that its president-business excellence, Jalaj Kumar Malpani has been elevated to the position of chief operating officer (COO), effective from 18th November 2025.

Jalaj Kumar Malpani is a graduate from St Xaviers College, Kolkata. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant.

He has previously worked with Vedanta and Arcelor Mittal. Since his joining he has been actively involved in the affairs of the company in the areas such as human resources (HR), IT & digital transformation, EHS & sustainability, administration and power improvement initiatives etc.

Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers for power transmission & distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures. It is also a significant player in polymer pipes & fittings industry.

 

In Q1 FY26, standalone net profit jumped 41% year-on-year to Rs 44.7 crore, while revenue grew 15% to Rs 1,253.9 crore, driven by robust execution in its engineering and polymer business segments.

The scrip declined 1.27% to Rs 493.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

