Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Ugro Capital said that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis.

The company will issue up to 1 Lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, NCDs, each having face value of Rs 10,000, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore. It has also has the option to retain oversubscription up to 1 lakh NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

The NCDs carry a tenure of 15 months from the deemed date of allotment and will mature on 27 February 2027. Investors will receive interest at 9.50% per annum, disbursed every month.

 

Ugro Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The companys standalone net profit increased 21.9% to Rs 43.31 crore on 34.5% jump in total income to Rs 461.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.73% to Rs 182 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

