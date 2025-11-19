Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Oil India said that it has signed technology service agreement with Total Energies to explore activities in deep and ultra-deepwater offshore frontiers of Indian sedimentary basins.

The agreement established a framework to leverage TotalEnergies world-class expertise in deep & ultradeep water exploration value chain across OILs current & future offshore portfolio. It includes the ongoing appraisal programme of gas find in the shallow offshore blocks in Andaman Basin, as well as exploration activities in OILs OALP-IX Ultradeep water blocks in Mahanadi & KrishnaGodavari basins.

The agreement also covers evaluation of opportunities in the ongoing OALP X and future bid rounds , additionally to providing support during stratigraphic well-drilling initiative in offshore Category-II & III basins.

 

Oil India a Maharatna CPSE of the Government of India, is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various exploration & production (E&P)-related services for oil blocks.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 29.1% to Rs 1428.83 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 8,394.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip added 0.73% to Rs 436.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Captain Polyplast gains after bagging Rs 8-cr solar pumping systems order

Captain Polyplast gains after bagging Rs 8-cr solar pumping systems order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon