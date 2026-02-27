Friday, February 27, 2026 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark ends 0.39% up

China benchmark ends 0.39% up

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday, even as Nvidia's strong earnings and guidance failed to dispel investor fears over the durability of an AI boom.

The Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries rose in Asian trade while gold held steady a tad below $5,200 an ounce.

Oil prices edged up slightly after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.

Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.39 percent at 4,162.88 after a choppy session. Traders braced for the country's key Two Sessions meeting due next week, where policymakers are expected to set economic targets and outline policy plans.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.95 percent to 26,630.54 ahead of upcoming earnings releases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of FY26 target

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of FY26 target

India's share in global trade poised for a major leap

India's share in global trade poised for a major leap

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Market under pressure; Nifty slips below 25,300 level

Market under pressure; Nifty slips below 25,300 level

Market ends with major losses; Nifty settles below 25,200 level

Market ends with major losses; Nifty settles below 25,200 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Crash TodayOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanHoliday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict