Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 4.89% to 13.70.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,341, a premium of 162.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,178.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25% to 25,178.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 4.89% to 13.70.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and L&T Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News