China benchmark jumps 0.85%

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska yielded no concrete agreements, but Russia agreed to "game-changing" security guarantees for Ukraine, helping inject new momentum into stalled efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
The leaders of the U.K., France and Germany will accompany Ukraine's president for crunch talks with Trump at the White House today in a bid to come to a negotiated settlement in the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict.
China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.85 percent to 3,728.03, rallying to a 10-year high on strong institutional and retail buying amid hopes that a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will help remove U.S. scrutiny of Beijing's purchases of Russian oil.
