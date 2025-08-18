Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market stayed almost flat, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 115431 contracts in the data reported through August 12, 2025, but stayed near a one and half year high. However, this was a weekly decline of 528 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Marksans Pharma rises as UK subsidiary gets approval for Metformin Prolonged release tablets

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day; auto shares gear up

US dollar index net speculative shorts near four and half year high

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 28-cr order

Indostar Capital Finance gains on appointing Amit Kumar Khan as COO

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

