China's Shanghai composite index advance 0.68%

The dollar held near a one-week high versus major peers and was on track to snap a five-week losing streak ahead of the release of Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric due later in the day, expected to show a slight tick-up in price pressures in July.

The Federal Reserve is all but certain to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next month amid signs that inflation is heading down to the central bank's goal.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as strong GDP and labor data hinted at a soft landing for the world's largest economy.