Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Scopolamine Transdermal System

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Scopolamine Transdermal System 1 mg/3 days. (USRLD: Transderm Scop Transdermal System 1 mg/3 days). This is the fifth ANDA approval for Zydus in the transdermal portfolio, leveraging the group's strengths in the manufacturing of complex drug device dosage forms.
Scopolamine Transdermal System is indicated to prevent nausea and vomiting after anaesthesia, narcotic pain medicines, and surgery. It is also used to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness. The Scopolamine Transdermal System will be produced at the group's transdermal manufacturing site at SEZ, Matoda, Ahmedabad.
Scopolamine Transdermal System 1 mg/3 days had annual sales of USD $69.6 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT June 2024).
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

