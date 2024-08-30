Business Standard
Hindustan Aeronautics collaborates with SAFHAL

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
To design, manufacture and supply new generation helicopter engines in India
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines (SAFHAL) have signed an airframer contract, to commence joint design, development, manufacture, supply and support of a new generation high power engine named 'Aravalli' for the 13-ton Medium Lift class, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH), being designed & developed by HAL.
SAFHAL, a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India, marks a significant milestone in India's aerospace and defence sector, aiming to enhance the nation's Aatmanirbharta in helicopter engine technology.
Under this strategic contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. This collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous testing protocols to meet the highest global standards.
IMRH is a new 13-ton multi-role helicopter designed by HAL to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. A naval version, the 12.5-ton DBMRH is also being developed for the Indian Navy. The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these Helicopters get deployed. Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility, VVIP transport etc., is also planned followed by MRO activities.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

