HAL gains on inking pact with SAFHAL to develop next-gen helicopter engines

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 1.68% to Rs 4,680.45 after the company announced that it has selected SAFHAL Helicopter Engines to develop and produce 'Aravalli' engines for helicopters.
In an exchange filing, the company said, HAL and SAFHAL have signed an airframer contract, to commence joint design, development, manufacture, supply and support of a new generation high power engine named 'Aravalli' for the 13-ton medium lift class, Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) and the deck-based multi-role helicopter (DBMRH), being designed and developed by HAL.
SAFHAL, a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India.
Under this strategic contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. This collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous testing protocols to meet the highest global standards, the company stated in the press release.
C B Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director (additional charge) at HAL, said, " The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of the IMRH and DBMRH platforms but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defence technologies."
Cedric GOUBET, CEO of Safran Helicopter Engines said, "With this project, we are enriching the collaboration with HAL as well as the strategic relationship between India and France. Our combined expertise and resources will ensure the success of the IMRH and DBMRH programs, while contributing to the growth of India's aerospace & defence sector. We look forward to designing, producing and supporting those new efficient helicopter engines.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.5% to Rs 1,437.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 814.24 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,347.50 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11.04% as against Rs 3,915.35 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

