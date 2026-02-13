Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index ends down 1.26%

China's Shanghai Composite index ends down 1.26%

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as investors fretted over the impact of artificial intelligence on various sectors and looked to U.S. CPI data later in the day for clues on when the Federal Reserve might cut rates.

Forecasters expect inflation to have decelerated in January, with core prices rising 2.5 percent year-over-year, the lowest since 2021.

This week's stronger-than-expected U.S. labor data sharply reduced hopes of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

In trade developments, the United States and Taiwan have finalized a trade deal to reduce tariffs, boost market access for American products in Asia and direct billions of dollars into U.S. energy and technology projects.

 

The dollar index was steady in Asian trade, helping gold prices bounce back after tumbling 3 percent to almost a one-week low in the previous session.

Oil prices were on track for a second weekly decline on receding concerns of a U.S.-Iran conflict and supply glut fears.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 1.26 percent at 4,082.07 ahead of a week-long holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.72 percent to 26,567.12, dragged down by technology stocks.

Lokesh Machines bags Rs 6-cr order from Assam Rifles

Info Edge Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 246 cr

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

