ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 19.05% to Rs 99.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 800.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 722.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.800.89722.1235.1634.66232.93197.36162.59116.3699.7283.76

