ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 800.89 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 19.05% to Rs 99.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 800.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 722.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales800.89722.12 11 OPM %35.1634.66 -PBDT232.93197.36 18 PBT162.59116.36 40 NP99.7283.76 19
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:37 PM IST