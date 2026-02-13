Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 246 cr

Info Edge Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 246 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Info Edge (India) reported a 23.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 246.45 crore on 13.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 764.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax rose 10.82% YoY to Rs 378.42 crore during the quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 48.75 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily related to labour code compliance.

The recruitment business's year-on-yearrevenue growth improved slightly in Q3, compared with Q2, while non-recruitment businesses also continued to grow and generated positive cash during the quarter

The company reported a 11.8% year-on-year growth in standalone billings for the quarter, reaching Rs 747.2 crore. Billings in the recruitment business grew by 11.0%, while the non-recruitment portfolio, 99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matchmaking), and Shiksha (education), combined, recorded growth of 14.1%.

 

The standalone business generated cash from operations (before taxes) of Rs 376.1 crore for the quarter.

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, said, Q3FY26 saw steady business growth and improved operating profitability, driven by the resilience of our Recruitment business amid an uncertain hiring environment. 99acres and Jeevansathi continued to build on their growth momentum while further gaining market share and strengthening their market positions.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 13, 2026

Stock Market Crash Close: Bears claw Sensex down 1048 pts; Nifty ends at 25,471; India VIX rises 15%

England cricket team

T20 WC Preview: SCO vs ENG 'Auld Enemy' rivalry heats up Super 8 race

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in blue, violet and more colours

Matt Henry

Henry expects fiery battle as New Zealand renew rivalry with South Africa

Mukul Sahay, Chairman of Bihar Gramin Bank

Will wipe out ₹2,162 crore losses by March 2028: Bihar Gramin Bank Chairmanpremium

Ambarish Raghuvanshi, CFO, said, With steady revenue growth, our operating profit margins improved in the recruitment business sequentially by 300 basis points, and non-recruitment businesses combined also were cash positive.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The scrip shed 0.88% to Rs 1,137 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today