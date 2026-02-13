MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 203.35 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 5.25% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 203.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.203.35168.398.709.8917.3416.4314.4313.8811.4210.85

