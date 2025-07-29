Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.33%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.33%

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note as investors looked past the U.S.-EU trade deal and awaited the outcome of ongoing U.S.-China talks in Stockholm.

As the August 1 deadline nears, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 percent to 20 percent on their exports to the United States and that some 200 countries would be notified soon of their new "world tariff" rate.

Investors also braced for big tech earnings, key U.S. economic indicators and upcoming Fed and BoJ rate decisions.

 

The dollar gained strength, and gold was steady below $3,315 per ounce while crude oil futures steadied at around 10-day highs as Trump shortened the deadline for Russia oil sanctions.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33 percent to 3,609.71, reversing an early slide after Trump said he may visit China at Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation, which Trump said had been extended.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Credit Disbursed to Women Self-Help Groups hits Rs 11 Lakh Crore

Pound recovers from 2-month fall against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Market rebounds after three-day slump; Nifty ends above 24,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.60%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

