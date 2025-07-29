Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 1598.22 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 85.90% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 1598.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1300.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1598.221300.68 23 OPM %3.346.63 -PBDT38.2370.65 -46 PBT2.8641.76 -93 NP4.4131.27 -86

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

