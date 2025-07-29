ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 891.29 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 16.26% to Rs 66.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 891.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 862.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales891.29862.20 3 OPM %13.4211.67 -PBDT113.6396.19 18 PBT87.1875.97 15 NP66.0756.83 16
