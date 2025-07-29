Twenty First Century Management Services consolidated net profit declines 90.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.93% to Rs 3.33 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Management Services declined 90.55% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 96.93% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.33108.58 -97 OPM %69.3724.91 -PBDT2.3227.10 -91 PBT2.3227.09 -91 NP2.3124.45 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content