Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 605.43 croreNet profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 13.31% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 605.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 577.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales605.43577.74 5 OPM %53.3057.46 -PBDT108.60127.32 -15 PBT104.37123.45 -15 NP81.0593.49 -13
