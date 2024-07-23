China Shanghai Composite Index Falls 1.65%

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.65 percent to 2,915.37 on concerns about a weakening economy and growing Sino-U.S. tensions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.94 percent to 17,469.36 as a surprise interest-rate cut on Monday by China's central bank put the spotlight on the country's economic weakness.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with mainland China and Hong Kong markets retreating after China's third plenum communique failed to address key economic issues.