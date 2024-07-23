Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China Shanghai Composite Index Falls 1.65%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with mainland China and Hong Kong markets retreating after China's third plenum communique failed to address key economic issues.
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.65 percent to 2,915.37 on concerns about a weakening economy and growing Sino-U.S. tensions.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.94 percent to 17,469.36 as a surprise interest-rate cut on Monday by China's central bank put the spotlight on the country's economic weakness.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India Budget 2024 steers economic growth amid fiscal prudence: Sujan Hajra

Budget LIVE: Govt wants a simpler tax regime; can't comment on the sunset of old tax regime, says FM

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman continues with push for spiritual tourism

Budget 2024 Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; LTCG, STCG rule dents sentiment

LIVE news updates: Proud to earn party's support as US Presidential nominee, says Kamala Harris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon