Tata Elxsi to collaborate with Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding on 22 July 2024 with Tata Elxsi.

The execution of the aforementioned MOU aims to enable Nidec to utilize Tata Elxsi's knowhow and resources to accelerate Nidec's group-wide enhancement of its software development capability. Furthermore, the MOU intends for the Company to develop software programs for India and other markets, and examine how to localize Nidec products, while providing support for establishing and operating a global business base for the Nidec Group's software development in the future.

