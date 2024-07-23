Business Standard
Ircon International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2024.
Ircon International Ltd tumbled 7.92% to Rs 293.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.52 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd lost 6.56% to Rs 297.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.2 lakh shares in the past one month.
National Fertilizer Ltd crashed 6.09% to Rs 150.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd pared 5.85% to Rs 221.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
New India Assurance Company Ltd fell 5.64% to Rs 256. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

